Orioles' Darren O'Day: Set to throw Tuesday
O'Day (elbow) is scheduled to throw Tuesday and he could require a brief rehab stint before being reinstated from the disabled list, Steve Melewski of MASNsports.com reports
O'day landed on the disabled list May 9, and he's inching closer to a return. Since he's missed almost two weeks of game action, O'Day will likely need one or two rehab appearances to shake off the rust before coming off the DL. He's appeared in 13 games out of the bullpen this season, accruing a 3.77 ERA and 0.98 WHIP with 18 strikeouts across 14.1 innings.
