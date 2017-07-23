O'Day (1-3) was charged with his second blown save while taking the loss Saturday after allowing a three-run homer and collecting just two outs (both via strikeout) against Houston.

Clinging to a one-run lead with one out in the top of the sixth inning, O'Day relieved starter Chris Tillman and immediately surrendered back-to-back singles. He froze Alex Bregman on a called third strike, but then served up the deciding long ball to pinch hitter Marwin Gonzalez. O'Day seemed to be making strides in the week's leading up to the All-Star Break, but has been beat up early in the second half. After allowing five runs over his last 2.2 innings, the right-hander now owns a 4.81 ERA, his highest mark since May 8.