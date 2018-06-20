O'Day was unavailable to pitch Tuesday against the Nationals due to a hamstring injury, Brittany Ghiroli of MLB.com reports.

O'Day apparently sustained the injury during his scoreless outing Friday against the Marlins, as he has since been unavailable to pitch. The injury appears relatively minor, and manager Buck Showalter hopes the 35-year-old will be available for Wednesday's contest.

