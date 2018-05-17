Manager Buck Showalter said O'Day (elbow) will throw again Friday but isn't likely to be activated from the 10-day DL just yet, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

If all goes well during Friday's bullpen session the right-hander will likely be reinstated sometime this weekend, but Showalter failed to provide any more information on the reliever's status at this point in time. Over 13 appearances this season, O'Day has logged a 3.77 ERA and 0.98 WHIP with an 18:2 K:BB across 14.1 innings.