Orioles' Darren O'Day: Will throw another bullpen Friday
Manager Buck Showalter said O'Day (elbow) will throw again Friday but isn't likely to be activated from the 10-day DL just yet, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
If all goes well during Friday's bullpen session the right-hander will likely be reinstated sometime this weekend, but Showalter failed to provide any more information on the reliever's status at this point in time. Over 13 appearances this season, O'Day has logged a 3.77 ERA and 0.98 WHIP with an 18:2 K:BB across 14.1 innings.
More News
-
Dynasty check-in: Who's up, who's down?
When it comes to sizing up players, dynasty leagues are a different animal. Scott White looks...
-
Waivers: It's Pivetta's time
Ownership stats show that many Fantasy players have been slow to warm up to Nick Pivetta, but...
-
Podcast: Barria or Lyles?
Have Jaime Barria and Jordan Lyles joined the mixed league discussion? Which pitchers should...
-
Let's make a trade
Getting an informed second opinion on a trade? Priceless. Chris Towers shares his takes on...
-
Waivers: Lyles earns our attention
Heath Cummings said presumed journeyman Jordan Lyles did enough on Tuesday to warrant atte...
-
Corbin's velocity concerning?
Patrick Corbin standout start to the season obscures a surprising decline in velocity. Chris...