Manager Buck Showalter said O'Day (elbow) won't be activated from the disabled list Wednesday but is "close," Brittany Ghiroli of MLB.com reports.

O'Day has been sidelined for most of May while dealing with a hyperextended right elbow. He threw Monday with no issues and is scheduled to throw again Wednesday, after which he could be cleared to rejoin the Orioles prior to the team's series opener against the Red Sox on Thursday. When O'Day does return, he should slide back in as one of the Orioles' top setup men with an opportunity to grab the occasional save when Brad Brach is unavailable.