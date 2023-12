Banuelos signed a minor-league contract with the Orioles on Thursday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Banuelos is 27 years old and has yet to make his MLB debut, but he posted an encouraging .896 OPS with 10 home runs and 30 RBI over 48 games last season with the Double-A affiliate of the Twins. He'll function as organizational depth at catcher for the O's.