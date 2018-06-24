Hess (2-4) allowed five runs on seven hits and two walks across four innings en route to a loss Sunday against the Braves. He struck out four.

Hess allowed two runs on two hits and a walk in the first inning before another three runs came across during a third-inning rally from the home team. He threw a solid 68 percent of his pitches for strikes, but he simply missed over the plate too often and paid the price against a potent offense. Hess has now allowed exactly five earned runs in each of his last three starts to see his ERA rise to 5.44. He'll look to right the ship next weekend against the Angels.