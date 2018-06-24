Orioles' David Hess: Allows five runs in loss to Braves
Hess (2-4) allowed five runs on seven hits and two walks across four innings en route to a loss Sunday against the Braves. He struck out four.
Hess allowed two runs on two hits and a walk in the first inning before another three runs came across during a third-inning rally from the home team. He threw a solid 68 percent of his pitches for strikes, but he simply missed over the plate too often and paid the price against a potent offense. Hess has now allowed exactly five earned runs in each of his last three starts to see his ERA rise to 5.44. He'll look to right the ship next weekend against the Angels.
More News
-
Orioles' David Hess: Shelled by Nationals•
-
Orioles' David Hess: Allows five runs in loss to Red Sox•
-
Orioles' David Hess: Pitches well in no-decision•
-
Orioles' David Hess: Outdueled in Wednesday's loss•
-
Orioles' David Hess: Shuts down Rays in Friday's win•
-
Orioles' David Hess: Saddled with loss•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
Players like Michael Conforto and Ketel Marte aren't just hot-hand plays. No, Scott White has...
-
Week 14 two-start pitcher rankings
No shortage of two-start sleepers in Week 14 (June 25-July 1), according to Scott White. He...
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 14: Ditch Solarte
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Podcast: Buy or Sell; MadBum
We’ve got a Friday edition of Buy or Sell for you with our thoughts on Madison Bumgarner, Billy...
-
Fantasy baseball: Sanchez struggling
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Prospects: Jimenez now step away
A move up to Triple-A has Eloy Jimenez within shouting distance of the majors, but Kyle Tucker...