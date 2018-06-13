Orioles' David Hess: Allows five runs in loss to Red Sox
Hess (3-3) allowed five runs on five hits and four walks across 3.1 innings en route to a loss Tuesday against the Red Sox. He struck out two.
Hess fell victim to the long ball early, allowing a two-run home run to Rafael Devers in the second inning and a solo shot to Andrew Benintendi in the third. He faltered again in the fourth, allowing a run on three hits and a walk and watching as the bullpen balked in another runner after his removal. It was a poor outing to say the least for Hess, who'd allowed just two earned runs over 18.2 innings across his last three starts combined. He still owns a respectable 4.13 ERA, but he'll face another tough matchup next week in his scheduled start against the Nationals.
