Orioles' David Hess: Allows five runs in loss to Royals
Hess (3-9) allowed five runs (four earned) on nine hits with no walks across four innings to take the loss Sunday against the Royals. He struck out three.
Hess threw first-pitch strikes to 10 of 21 batters while generating just six first-pitch strikes. He was scored upon in three different innings and his line could've looked even worse, had an unearned run not originated from his own wild pitch. Hess was coming off three consecutive quality starts -- perhaps his best stretch of the season -- so it was a bit disappointing to see him crash back to earth in this fashion. He now owns a 5.27 ERA for the season and will look to bounce back this weekend against the Rays.
More News
-
Orioles' David Hess: Delivers scoreless outing vs. Blue Jays•
-
Orioles' David Hess: On tap for two-start week•
-
Orioles' David Hess: Takes loss despite excellent start•
-
Orioles' David Hess: Quality start in loss to Cleveland•
-
Orioles' David Hess: Allows three runs in no-decision•
-
Orioles' David Hess: Roughed up by Rangers•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Roster expansion reveals stars
The season might be winding down, but with rosters expanding, there's plenty of new faces for...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some younger players are poised to make an impact in the first week of September. Scott White...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 24
A holiday on Monday means a busy week of baseball action, but September call-ups limit the...
-
Ranking the top 25 DL stashes
With the DL becoming less relevant by the day, Scott White wonders how likely certain players...
-
Minor League Barometer: Trending?
Who is about to be promoted to the bigs for September? Here are some of the most prominent...
-
Waivers: Safe to drop Judge now?
What does the Yankees' acquisition of Andrew McCutchen say about Aaron Judge's chances of returning...