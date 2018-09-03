Hess (3-9) allowed five runs (four earned) on nine hits with no walks across four innings to take the loss Sunday against the Royals. He struck out three.

Hess threw first-pitch strikes to 10 of 21 batters while generating just six first-pitch strikes. He was scored upon in three different innings and his line could've looked even worse, had an unearned run not originated from his own wild pitch. Hess was coming off three consecutive quality starts -- perhaps his best stretch of the season -- so it was a bit disappointing to see him crash back to earth in this fashion. He now owns a 5.27 ERA for the season and will look to bounce back this weekend against the Rays.