Hess (1-8) allowed four runs (three earned) on eight hits and one walk across six innings to take the loss Thursday against the Rangers. He struck out two.

Hess needed just 90 pitches to make it through six innings despite the fact that he allowed a steady stream of baserunners. He induced eight ground balls to help mitigate the damage, but he was touched up for a pair of runs in the second and another pair in the fifth, including one that came on an error. This was just Hess' second quality start of the season, and while it was a respectable performance, he's far from a bankable fantasy option in his next start at home against the Blue Jays.