Hess threw 5.2 innings Thursday, yielding three runs on three walks and four hits in the 5-4 loss to the Rays. He allowed a home run and struck out three batters in the no-decision.

The 6-foot-2 rookie has been knocked around for eight runs across nine innings in his two August starts, brining his season ERA to an unsightly 6.25. Hess also owns a pedestrian 37:24 K:BB in his 59 innings on the year. He'll take the mound again Tuesday against the Mets but should be avoided for fantasy purposes.