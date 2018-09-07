Orioles' David Hess: Avoids serious injury
Hess (eye) went to the eye doctor after getting hit in the face with a football Friday, and he's expected to be OK, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.
Hess has some eye inflammation after getting hit in the face, but he received eye drops and should manage to toe the rubber Saturday against the Rays. Even so, his status will be worth monitoring leading up first pitch.
