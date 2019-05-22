Hess (1-6) took the loss against the Yankees on Tuesday by allowing nine runs on eight hits across five innings. He struck out five and walked four.

Hess unfortunately faced the Yankees for the fourth time this season and once again struggled with the long ball as he served up three home runs. He's allowed 10 homers to the Yankees this season and has allowed 17 overall. The 25-year-old has a 6.75 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and 38:18 K:BB over 45.1 innings this season, but according to Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun, he's expected to remain in the starting rotation for now. Hess lines up for another rough matchup against the Rockies at Coors Field on Sunday.