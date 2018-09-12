Hess will lose his spot in the rotation, with Luis Ortiz starting in his place Friday against the White Sox, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Hess allowed 11 runs (six earned) in nine innings over his last two starts. His season ERA sits at 5.17 after 16 starts and a pair of relief appearances. He'll be a long-relief option for the Orioles down the stretch.