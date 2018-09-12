Orioles' David Hess: Bumped from rotation
Hess will lose his spot in the rotation, with Luis Ortiz starting in his place Friday against the White Sox, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Hess allowed 11 runs (six earned) in nine innings over his last two starts. His season ERA sits at 5.17 after 16 starts and a pair of relief appearances. He'll be a long-relief option for the Orioles down the stretch.
More News
-
Orioles' David Hess: Takes second straight loss•
-
Orioles' David Hess: Will start Saturday•
-
Orioles' David Hess: Avoids serious injury•
-
Orioles' David Hess: Could miss next scheduled start•
-
Orioles' David Hess: Allows five runs in loss to Royals•
-
Orioles' David Hess: Delivers scoreless outing vs. Blue Jays•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Eyeing Castillo, Musgrove
Our Scott White looks at some pitchers showing signs of a breakthrough at this late stage of...
-
Projecting 2019's first two rounds
Whether you're still in it or out of it in 2018, it doesn't hurt to start planning for next...
-
Waivers: Mondesi, Villar meet speed need
Is Reynaldo Lopez or Lucas Giolito the more rosterable White Sox pitcher? And just how plentiful...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 25
So who can you actually trust to make two starts in Week 25 (Sept. 10-16)? Scott White says...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
A matchups oddity for the Reds has our Scott White weighing his options. He looks at 10 hitters...
-
30 bold predictions for 2019
What becomes of Miguel Andujar when the Yankees sign Manny Machado? How early should you expect...