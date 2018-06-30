Orioles' David Hess: Burned by Angels on Friday
Hess (2-5) took the loss Friday, coughing up six runs on nine hits and two walks over 5.2 innings while striking out two as the Orioles fell 7-1 to the Angels.
Mike Trout's first-inning homer put the right-hander in an early hole and he wasn't able to recover, throwing 57 of 84 pitches before getting the hook. Hess will carry a 5.94 ERA into his next outing Wednesday in Philadelphia, and another poor performance could put his rotation spot on thin ice when Chris Tillman (back) comes off the disabled list in July.
