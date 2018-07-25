Orioles' David Hess: Called up from Norfolk
Hess was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk on Wednesday, Rich Dubroff of Pressboxonline.com reports.
Hess is back in the majors after delivering one of his best starts of the year with Norfolk on Saturday. Across seven scoreless innings, he allowed just two hits and three walks while striking out nine during a victory over Rochester. The right-hander spent some time in the Orioles rotation this year but was bumped from the staff and sent back to Triple-A earlier this month in favor of Yefry Ramirez. Look for him to serve as a middle reliever while having the ability to make a spot start during his time with the team.
