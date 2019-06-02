Orioles' David Hess: Continues losing streak
Hess (1-7) allowed seven runs on six hits with four strikeouts and three walks across four innings while taking a loss against the Rangers on Saturday.
The loss dropped Hess to 1-7 this season, and each of his last seven decisions have all been defeats. His one win came when he threw 6.1 shutout frames in his first outing of the year on April 1. Since then, Hess has allowed at least four earned runs in seven of 10 appearances. In addition to the poor record, he owns a 7.36 ERA, 1.51 WHIP and 48 strikeouts in 55 innings this year. Hess will pitch again at the Astros on Friday.
