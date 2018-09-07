Hess was slated to pitch Saturday against Tampa Bay, although his status is up in the air after being hit in the eye while playing catch with a football Friday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Hess saw the eye doctor immediately following the incident, and he'll likely be a game-time decision for Saturday's contest. Yefry Ramirez, Luis Ortiz or Jimmy Yacabonis are all candidates to start if Hess can't go.