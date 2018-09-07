Orioles' David Hess: Could miss next scheduled start
Hess was slated to pitch Saturday against Tampa Bay, although his status is up in the air after being hit in the eye while playing catch with a football Friday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Hess saw the eye doctor immediately following the incident, and he'll likely be a game-time decision for Saturday's contest. Yefry Ramirez, Luis Ortiz or Jimmy Yacabonis are all candidates to start if Hess can't go.
