Orioles' David Hess: Could start Friday vs. Rangers
Hess is considered a leading candidate to fill the opening in the Orioles rotation Friday against the Rangers, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.
The vacancy in the rotation was created after the Orioles dealt Kevin Gausman to the Braves prior to Tuesday's non-waiver trade deadline. Hess, whose last appearance with Baltimore came July 28 in a relief role, has previously made nine starts for the big club. The right-hander has posted a 5.94 ERA, 1.53 WHIP and 26 strikeouts over 47 innings in those outings and would carry little fantasy appeal if he re-enters the rotation.
