Hess (3-8) tossed six shutout innings, allowing four hits and two walks while fanning five as he secured the victory Monday over Toronto.

Hess looked sharp in his 14th start of the season, as he exited the game with a 4-0 lead after throwing 60 of 99 pitches for strikes. The 25-year-old has been impressive over his previous three outings, allowing just three runs while racking up 15 strikeouts over 19 frames. He carries a 5.08 ERA with 52 punchouts through 78 innings into his next appearance Sunday against Kansas City.