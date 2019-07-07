The Orioles optioned Hess to Triple-A Norfolk after Sunday's 6-1 loss to the Blue Jays.

With Hess out of the picture, the Orioles will have a spot on the active roster available for long reliever Aaron Brooks, whom the team claimed off waivers from the Athletics earlier this weekend. Hess was recalled from Triple-A on Saturday but went unused out of the bullpen during his two-game stay with the big club.

