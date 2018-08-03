Hess has been confirmed as the starter for Friday's game against the Rangers.

Hess will pick up his 10th start of the season while filling the rotation spot vacated by Kevin Gausman, who was dealt to the Braves on Tuesday. Over 50 innings this season, Hess has compiled a 5.94 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 30:20 K:BB, numbers that render him a rather unappealing pickup in most fantasy settings.