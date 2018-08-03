Orioles' David Hess: Enters rotation Friday
Hess has been confirmed as the starter for Friday's game against the Rangers.
Hess will pick up his 10th start of the season while filling the rotation spot vacated by Kevin Gausman, who was dealt to the Braves on Tuesday. Over 50 innings this season, Hess has compiled a 5.94 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 30:20 K:BB, numbers that render him a rather unappealing pickup in most fantasy settings.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospects: Kopech making a comeback
After struggling with control all season, Michael Kopech is back to looking like the elite...
-
Waivers: Start with Glasnow, Gomber
Kole Calhoun continues to put on a show while Tyler Glasnow and A.J. Minter settle into new...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Baez booming
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top-250 rest-of-season rankings
See Scott White's top-250 rankings for the rest of the season in Roto leagues.
-
Can you trust these 20 'aces?'
Old standbys like Luis Severino and Corey Kluber haven't quite looked like themselves of late,...
-
Five winners, losers at the deadline
Dozens of players changed teams over the past week, but not all of them to great impact in...