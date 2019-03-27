Orioles' David Hess: Expected to debut April 1
Hess appears in line to start the Orioles' fourth game of the season April 1 versus the Blue Jays, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Hess will technically be the No. 3 starter in the pitching schedule, as the Orioles plan to use Nate Karns as the opener in a bullpen game in their second game Saturday versus the Yankees. Manager Brandon Hyde hasn't indicated that he plans to make regular use of the opener this season, but Hess' hold on a rotation spot will likely be tenuous even if the Orioles opt for a traditional five-starter setup. Hess posted a 4.88 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 6.4 K/9 over 103.1 innings as a rookie last season and fared similarly poorly in his six outings in spring training.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Tatis Mania; most added
Heading into Western Hemisphere opening day on Thursday, we discuss Fernando Tatis Jr., most...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, 2019 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
The 18 biggest winners this spring
Tried to tune out spring training? Well, you may have missed some noteworthy developments....
-
Top 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 1
A shorter Week 1 allows for no two-start pitchers, so here's a look at the best one-start options...
-
March Surprise: Tatis joining Padres
The Padres continued their aggressive offseason, with top prospect Fernando Tatis reportedly...
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, sims, picks
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...