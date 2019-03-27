Hess appears in line to start the Orioles' fourth game of the season April 1 versus the Blue Jays, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Hess will technically be the No. 3 starter in the pitching schedule, as the Orioles plan to use Nate Karns as the opener in a bullpen game in their second game Saturday versus the Yankees. Manager Brandon Hyde hasn't indicated that he plans to make regular use of the opener this season, but Hess' hold on a rotation spot will likely be tenuous even if the Orioles opt for a traditional five-starter setup. Hess posted a 4.88 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 6.4 K/9 over 103.1 innings as a rookie last season and fared similarly poorly in his six outings in spring training.