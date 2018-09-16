Hess allowed four runs (three earned) on six hits and one walk while striking out seven over 4.1 innings Sunday against the White Sox. He didn't factor into the decision.

Hess was handed a five-run lead in the first inning, and he'd surrender a run in the second and three more in the fifth prior to exiting a 4-6 ballgame. He threw 68 of 104 pitches for strikes. The 25-year-old right-hander has looked decent in his previous six starts, despite a 1-4 record to show for it. Hess owns a 3.36 ERA through 32.1 innings over that span.