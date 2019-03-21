Manager Brandon Hyde said Hess has "a good chance of making the team," Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.

Hess didn't necessarily turn any heads this spring, compiling a 7.50 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 12:3 K:BB through 18 innings, but with a lack of viable alternatives in Baltimore, the right-hander will reprise his role in the team's starting rotation in 2019. Across 103.1 innings last season, Hess posted a 4.88 ERA and 6.4 K/9.