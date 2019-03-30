Hess is slated to start Monday's game against the Blue Jays, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Though Hess secured a rotation spot out of spring training, his first appearance of the season came in relief during Thursday's loss to the Yankees. He covered two scoreless innings in that outing, so there's a chance his pitch count could be restricted Monday as he returns to the hill on three days' rest.

