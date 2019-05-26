Orioles' David Hess: Gives up five runs
Hess gave up five runs (four earned) on nine hits and one walk while striking out six through 5.2 innings in a no-decision against the Rockies on Sunday.
After walking 3.6 BB/9 coming into this game, it was nice to see a 6:1 K:BB. The right-hander generated 12 swinging strikes on his fastball and slider, but he just allowed too many baserunners to be effective. He has a 1-6 record with a 6.71 ERA through 10 starts this season. Hess will make his next start Saturday against the Giants.
