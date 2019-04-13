Hess (1-2) surrendered three runs on six hits while striking out three over 5.2 innings and took the loss Friday against Boston.

Hess gave up a solo homer in the third inning and two more runs in the fourth, and the Orioles were held out off the scoreboard until the seventh frame. The 25-year-old right-hander came within one out of a quality start and certainly pitched well enough to come away with the victory, but he simply didn't get enough run support. Hess owns a 3.32 ERA with 15 strikeouts over 19 frames in three starts this season.