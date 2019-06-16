Hess allowed two runs on two hits and a walk over one inning Sunday in a loss to the Red Sox. He was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk after the game.

Hess was moved to the bullpen Saturday after being handed his ninth loss of the season in his last start against the Blue Jays, and following an ugly relief appearance, the Orioles have elected to send him down. He sits with a 7.20 ERA and 1.55 WHIP with 53 strikeous across 65 innings this season in the big leagues.