Hess remains in contention for one of the two remaining spots available in Baltimore's Opening Day rotation, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.

Along with Josh Rogers and Mike Wright, Hess is vying for a starting job in what might be one of the least compelling job battles of the spring, from a fantasy perspective. All three hurlers work in the low 90s and have posted below-average strikeout rates combined with actively damaging ERAs and WHIPs during their respective stints in the big leagues. With 13 runs allowed in 13 innings this spring, Hess hasn't exactly shown the sort of improvement needed to offer any optimism he'll be in store for any sort of meaningful breakthrough in 2019.