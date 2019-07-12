Hess is expected to serve as the 26th man for Saturday's doubleheader against the Rays, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.

Hess figures to serve as a potential long reliever with Game 1 starter Aaron Brooks likely facing a limited pitch count. Hess has a 6.95 ERA, 1.56 WHIP and 53:28 K:BB in the majors this season and is expected to return to the minors following the twin bill.