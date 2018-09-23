Hess did not factor into the decision Saturday, allowing two runs in five innings. He gave up two runs on four hits (including two home runs) and four walks while striking out five during the Orioles' eventual extra-innings loss to the Yankees.

The right-hander gave up big flies to Aaron Hicks and Luke Voit during an underwhelming day on the mound, but at least he limited the damage on the scoreboard as the Orioles play out the string. Hess carries an unsightly 5.14 ERA and 6.5 K/9 with a 3.3 BB/9 in 96.1 innings this year and must next navigate the imposing Astros lineup Thursday at home.