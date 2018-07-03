Orioles' David Hess: Loses rotation spot
Hess will be bumped from the rotation in favor of Yefry Ramirez on Wednesday, Jon Meoli of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Hess loses his spot after allowing at least five runs in each of his last four starts. He'll remain on the roster in a long-relief role.
