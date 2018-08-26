Orioles' David Hess: On tap for two-start week
Hess is now scheduled to start Monday against the Blue Jays, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Had the Orioles kept him in turn of the rotation, Hess would've started on Tuesday, but the team will instead keep him on normal rest to start the series opener. The 25-year-old will now face off with Marco Estrada on Monday to kick off a two-start week. Hess has two straight quality starts under his belt, but his ERA still sits at an unsightly 5.50 mark.
More News
-
Orioles' David Hess: Takes loss despite excellent start•
-
Orioles' David Hess: Quality start in loss to Cleveland•
-
Orioles' David Hess: Allows three runs in no-decision•
-
Orioles' David Hess: Roughed up by Rangers•
-
Orioles' David Hess: Enters rotation Friday•
-
Orioles' David Hess: Could start Friday vs. Rangers•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 23 two-start pitcher rankings
A light schedule will have Fantasy owners hurting for two-start sleepers in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept....
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 23
A few high-profile DHs figure to lose at-bats in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept. 2) while a couple of...
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 23
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waiver Wire: Holliday watch
Matt Holliday's glory days are likely long gone at age 38, but can he still have Fantasy impact...
-
Prospects: Will Eloy follow Kopech?
Michael Kopech's promotion was exciting in its own right, but it begged the question: Would...
-
Innings piling up for these 16
Innings limits have become so common in today's game that they're hardly a talking point anymore,...