Hess is now scheduled to start Monday against the Blue Jays, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Had the Orioles kept him in turn of the rotation, Hess would've started on Tuesday, but the team will instead keep him on normal rest to start the series opener. The 25-year-old will now face off with Marco Estrada on Monday to kick off a two-start week. Hess has two straight quality starts under his belt, but his ERA still sits at an unsightly 5.50 mark.