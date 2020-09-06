site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Orioles' David Hess: Optioned by Orioles
RotoWire Staff
Hess was optioned to the Orioles' alternate site after Saturday's game.
Hess was called up earlier in the day, but he was apparently only needed in an emergency, and the Orioles will add another player to the roster for Sunday's contest.
