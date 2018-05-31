Orioles' David Hess: Outdueled in Wednesday's loss
Hess (2-2) came away with the loss Wednesday as the Orioles fell 2-0 to the Nationals, allowing one run on four hits and a walk over six innings while striking out two.
The right-hander threw 65 of 97 pitches for strikes and worked ahead of Washington's hitters all night, throwing 17 first-pitch strikes to the 23 batters he faced, but a solo homer by Bryce Harper in the third inning proved to be one mistake too many for Hess with Max Scherzer in Cy Young form opposite him. With an off day coming Monday, Hess may have his next turn through the rotation skipped, but if he does remain on schedule he'll next take the mound Tuesday on the road against the Mets.
More News
-
Orioles' David Hess: Shuts down Rays in Friday's win•
-
Orioles' David Hess: Saddled with loss•
-
Orioles' David Hess: Recalled ahead of Sunday's start•
-
Orioles' David Hess: Will start Sunday in Boston•
-
Orioles' David Hess: Picks up win in MLB debut•
-
Orioles' David Hess: Will start in doubleheader Saturday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
10 eye-opening prospect performances
Chris Towers dives into the minor-league leaders to find what Fantasy players need to know...
-
Waivers: Snag Duffy, Nimmo
We've talked a lot about Brandon Nimmo and Danny Duffy the past week, but this may be your...
-
Podcast: Need some pitching?
Do you have Bieber fever or need some saves? Check out this episode of the Fantasy Baseball...
-
Still waiting on six breakouts?
Heath Cummings looks at the breakouts from the beginning of the year who still haven't done...
-
Waivers: Bieber gets a chance
The Indians are about to unveil an intriguing arm in their ongoing search for a fifth starter....
-
Fantasy Baseball trades: Back Bumgarner
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart