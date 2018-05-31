Hess (2-2) came away with the loss Wednesday as the Orioles fell 2-0 to the Nationals, allowing one run on four hits and a walk over six innings while striking out two.

The right-hander threw 65 of 97 pitches for strikes and worked ahead of Washington's hitters all night, throwing 17 first-pitch strikes to the 23 batters he faced, but a solo homer by Bryce Harper in the third inning proved to be one mistake too many for Hess with Max Scherzer in Cy Young form opposite him. With an off day coming Monday, Hess may have his next turn through the rotation skipped, but if he does remain on schedule he'll next take the mound Tuesday on the road against the Mets.