Orioles' David Hess: Picks up win in MLB debut
Hess (1-0) picked up his first career MLB win Saturday against the Rays, allowing three runs on six hits while striking out three batters across six innings.
Hess was called up to start Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader and pitched well in what was his major-league debut. He faltered early, allowing a three-run homer to Matt Duffy in the first inning, but settled down from there, blanking the Rays over the final five frames while allowing just two baserunners over that stretch. Hess was pitching on just three days of rest, so he was pulled after just 78 pitches -- 56 of which were strikes -- despite having retired 10 of the last 11 batters he faced. He'll head back to Triple-A Norfolk after serving as the Orioles' 26th man for the twin bill, but this quality effort could afford him another opportunity with the big club sooner than later, especially with Chris Tillman (back) on the shelf.
