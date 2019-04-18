Orioles' David Hess: Pounded in Tampa
Hess (1-3) took the loss Wednesday, coughing up six runs on eight hits -- including three home runs -- over two-plus innings as the Orioles were downed 8-1 by the Rays.
The right-hander didn't issue a walk or a strikeout, as Tampa hitters simply punished anything he threw near the plate, banging out two doubles in addition to the three long balls. Hess' early success has faded fast, and he'll take a 5.57 ERA into his next outing Monday, at home against the White Sox.
