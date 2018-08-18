Hess (2-7) took the loss Friday, allowing two runs on five hits and four walks over six innings while striking out three as the Orioles fell 2-1 to Cleveland.

The right-hander put together his fourth quality start of the season and first since early June, but a first-inning mistake to Jose Ramirez that turned into a two-run homer was one mistake too many for Hess with Carlos Carrasco in dominant form opposite him. The rookie will carry a 5.95 ERA into his next start Wednesday in Toronto.