Orioles' David Hess: Quality start in loss to Cleveland
Hess (2-7) took the loss Friday, allowing two runs on five hits and four walks over six innings while striking out three as the Orioles fell 2-1 to Cleveland.
The right-hander put together his fourth quality start of the season and first since early June, but a first-inning mistake to Jose Ramirez that turned into a two-run homer was one mistake too many for Hess with Carlos Carrasco in dominant form opposite him. The rookie will carry a 5.95 ERA into his next start Wednesday in Toronto.
