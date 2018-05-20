Orioles' David Hess: Recalled ahead of Sunday start
Hess was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk prior to his Sunday start against the Red Sox, Eduardo A. Encina of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Hess will have his work cut out for him in the second big-league start as he's set to face the potent Red Sox lineup at Fenway Park. Hess made his last start with the Orioles on May 12, allowing three runs over six innings against the Rays to pick up the win.
More News
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Bench Belt
Chris Towers says Brandon Belt should be nowhere near your fantasy baseball lineups
-
Juan Soto is here, so pick him up
Nationals prospect Juan Soto is getting the call sooner than anyone expected, but Scott White...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Start Frazier
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 9
C.J. Cron is already a hot-hand play, but do the matchups favor him in Week 9 (May 21-27)?...
-
Week 9 two-start pitcher rankings
Would you start Chase Anderson fresh off the DL? In a week lacking in two-start sleepers, you...
-
Podcast: Top players to add
Need some pitchers to stream next week or some prospects to stash? We’ve got that and more...