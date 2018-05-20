Hess was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk prior to his start Sunday against the Red Sox, Eduardo A. Encina of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Hess will have his work cut out for him in his second big-league start as he's set to face the potent Red Sox lineup at Fenway Park. Hess made his last start with the Orioles on May 12, allowing three runs over six innings against the Rays to pick up the win.