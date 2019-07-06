Hess was recalled by the Orioles on Saturday.

Hess has a 7.36 ERA and 1.58 WHIP through 66 innings with the big-league club. He pitched primarily as a starter for the Orioles prior to being sent down to Triple-A Norfolk, though he last appeared as a reliever. With Andrew Cashner and Gabriel Ynoa slated to start the team's two contests prior to the All-Star break, Hess figures to work out of the bullpen for the remainder of the series against Toronto.

