Hess was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk on Sunday.

Hess allowed one run and struck out seven in his lone start at Triple-A this season. Look for him to offer some length out of the Orioles' bullpen before eventually heading back to Triple-A to continue to develop as a starter. Donnie Hart was optioned to Triple-A in a corresponding move.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories