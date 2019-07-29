Hess was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk on Monday and will start Monday night's game in San Diego, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Hess has made 13 starts and three relief appearances for the Orioles this season, stumbling to an awful 7.15 ERA. His 17.6 percent strikeout rate, 9.0 percent walk rate and 32.1 percent groundball rate are each worse than average, significantly so in the case of his strikeouts and groundballs. Evan Phillips was optioned in a corresponding transaction.