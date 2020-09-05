site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: orioles-david-hess-rejoins-28-man-roster | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Orioles' David Hess: Rejoins 28-man roster
By
RotoWire Staff
Sep 5, 2020
at
6:52 pm ET 1 min read
Hess was recalled by the Orioles on Saturday.
Hess spent the last three weeks in Bowie at alternate camp, but he'll rejoin the major-league bullpen after Evan Phillips was sent down in a corresponding move. Hess posted a 6.43 ERA and 1.71 WHIP over seven innings to begin the season.
More News
22D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
07/01/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
03/19/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
09/02/2019
• by RotoWire Staff
08/08/2019
• by RotoWire Staff
08/07/2019
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 4 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 4 min read