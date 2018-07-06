Orioles' David Hess: Returns to Triple-A
Hess was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk on Friday.
Hess lost his rotation spot earlier this week after allowing at least five runs in four consecutive starts, and with Dylan Bundy (ankle) returning from the disabled list, the move is hardly surprising. Hess will return to the Tides, where he has a 2.12 ERA and 1.08 WHIP with a .189 opponent batting average over 29.2 innings this season.
More News
-
Orioles' David Hess: Loses rotation spot•
-
Orioles' David Hess: Rotation spot in jeopardy•
-
Orioles' David Hess: Burned by Angels on Friday•
-
Orioles' David Hess: Allows five runs in loss to Braves•
-
Orioles' David Hess: Shelled by Nationals•
-
Orioles' David Hess: Allows five runs in loss to Red Sox•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Podcast: Player adds for Week 16
We’ll tell you the hitters and pitchers to add to get you set for a win in Fantasy Week 16...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Start Franco
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Weaver back on radar?
Can you trust Luke Weaver after his impressive victory over the Giants?
-
Prospects Report: Calhoun closing in?
Willie Calhoun has been on fire at Triple-A, but is he among Scott White's top five prospects...
-
Waivers: Anderson, Piscotty signs
What do we make of recent strong performances from the likes of Jose Urena, Stephen Piscotty...
-
Fantasy baseball: Goldschmidt in top 25
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart