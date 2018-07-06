Hess was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk on Friday.

Hess lost his rotation spot earlier this week after allowing at least five runs in four consecutive starts, and with Dylan Bundy (ankle) returning from the disabled list, the move is hardly surprising. Hess will return to the Tides, where he has a 2.12 ERA and 1.08 WHIP with a .189 opponent batting average over 29.2 innings this season.

