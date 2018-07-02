Orioles manager Buck Showalter wouldn't commit to Hess receiving a start in the right-hander's next scheduled turn Wednesday against the Phillies, Rich Dubroff of PressBoxonline.com reports.

The Orioles don't have many internal options making compelling cases for looks in the big-league rotation, but the club may be ready to pull the plug on Hess, who has fallen apart after turning in quality starts in four of his first five outings. He has failed to escape the sixth inning in any of his subsequent four turns, giving up at least five runs in each of those starts. Hess's 26:19 K:BB, 1.9 HR/9 and 35 percent groundball rate through 47 innings suggest that major improvement in his 5.94 ERA shouldn't be expected if he sticks around in the rotation.