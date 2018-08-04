Orioles' David Hess: Roughed up by Rangers
Hess (2-6) took the loss Friday, coughing up seven runs (five earned) on five hits and a walk over 3.1 innings while striking out four as the Orioles fell 11-3 to the Rangers.
While some shoddy Baltimore defense helped cushion the blow to Hess' ratios, most of it was by the pitcher himself, as he committed two of the O's three errors on the night. A lack of alternatives could keep the right-hander in the rotation for now, but Hess will need to improve on his 6.41 ERA in order to stick around, beginning Thursday in Tampa Bay.
