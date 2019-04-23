Hess (1-4) took the loss Monday, giving up four runs on five hits and two walks over five innings while striking out three as the Orioles were routed 12-2 by the White Sox.

The right-hander held the Pale Hose off the board for four innings, but a James McCann homer in the fifth opened the floodgates. Hess has been dreadful since his no-hit performance against the Jays on April 1, dropping four straight decisions with an 8.66 ERA and 8:4 K:BB through 17.2 innings. He'll get a couple extra days rest before he tries to turn things around next Monday in a rematch with the White Sox back in Chicago.