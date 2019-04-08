Orioles' David Hess: Saddled with loss
Hess (1-1) took the loss after allowing four runs on five hits and two walks while striking out two over five innings Sunday against the Yankees.
Hess surrendered a pair of solo homers in the second inning, which was followed by a two-run blast in the third. He was lifted after the fifth inning with his team facing a four-run deficit. The 25-year-old right-hander certainly didn't pitch well enough to deserve a win in the series finale, but he began 2019 with 8.1 scoreless innings in his first two appearances and will aim to return to form in his next scheduled start Friday against Boston.
